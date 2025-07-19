Jon Rahm calls for rule changes after Shane Lowry penalty at The Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two-time major winner Jon Rahm believes the rules of golf need to be changed to avoid players having to accept penalties rather than run the risk of being called a cheat.

Third-round playing partner Shane Lowry was handed a two-stroke punishment after he finished on Friday night when officials reviewed television footage and deemed that he had fractionally moved the ball during a practice swing.

The Irishman, 2019 champion at Royal Portrush, insisted he did not see the incident so could not call the infringement on himself - which he could then have rectified by replacing his ball at a cost of one just stroke - but accepted the sanction as he did not want to be accused of cheating.

It dropped him back from two under and eight off the lead to level par, which appeared too far back to contend over the weekend.

That proved to be the case as Lowry, also suffering from sickness, shot a three-over 74 on Saturday.

"I can relate because I've been there. They've done exactly the same thing to me where they give you the iPad, and say 'look what happened'," said the Spaniard, who recovered from two bogeys in his first three holes to card four birdies for a 69 to get to two under for the tournament.

"You're in a no-win situation because if you say I didn't see it, therefore I don't think it should be a penalty even though the rule says it should be visible to the naked eye, you always run the risk of being called something you don't want to be called.

"And if you take it on the safe side, you're taking a two-shot penalty.

"It needs to be visible without a camera. If the rule says visible to the naked eye, we need to uphold that more than anything else.

"Something needs to be changed for sure, I just don't know exactly how they could change it."

PA