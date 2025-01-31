Rory McIlroy scores hole-in-one in first start of the PGA Tour season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy celebrated a hole-in-one on his way to carding a score of 66 in the opening round at California’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The 35-year-old Northern Irishman found the cup with a sand wedge on the par-three 15th hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and will now head into Friday’s second round sitting two shots behind leader Russell Henley.

The hole-in-one marked the second career ace for McIlroy, who made his first during the 2023 Travellers Championship.

“It’s such an elevated tee that the ball’s in the air and you know it’s on line but you don’t know whether to say, ‘Go!’ or ‘Sit!’ or ‘Spin,’ or ‘Release’,” McIlroy said.

“You’re looking at it and you’re watching where it might land on the green and the thing just disappears.

“It was a good swing, a good wedge shot and it was obviously a nice little moment.”

McIlroy’s was not the day’s only hole-in-one. Irishman Shane Lowry landed one of his own on the famous par-three seventh at Pebble Beach, with the ball landing short of the pin and rolling in.

Lowry used social media site X to call it the “shot of my dreams”.

Henley birdied his final two holes to end the day at the top of the leaderboard, with his eight-under 64 at Spyglass Hill putting him one ahead of six others including England’s Justin Rose.

The tournament also marked the return of Scottie Scheffler, who missed a month of the Tour after a freak kitchen accident over Christmas. The American recovered from an early bogey to card a round of 67 and take a share of 15th place.