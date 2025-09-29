Shane Lowry hails ‘unbelievable’ day for his family after Ryder Cup win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shane Lowry made it a day to remember for the Lowry family after holing the putt that saw Europe retain the Ryder Cup.

An expected rout at Bethpage Black turned into anything but as the United States, trailing 11.5-4.5 coming into the final day, staged a roaring comeback that had the Europeans fearing they would end up on the wrong side of history.

But Lowry sank a decisive putt on the 18th hole to earn a half against Russell Henley, which ensured Europe got to the magic 14 points.

They eventually won it outright to finish as 15-13 winners on the day Lowry’s brother welcomed a baby into the family.

“I was nervous but I felt like this is where I belong. I’ve experienced some amazing things but this is like…. I can’t believe it,” he said.

“It’s something that I’ll remember forever. My brother had a baby boy today, as well. They will be sitting at home watching this, it’s unbelievable.

“My dad, he’ll drink a few beers tonight. He’ll be really happy.

“This is the best team in the world. I don’t care what anyone says. This is the best tournament in the world.

“This is the only thing I want to do for the rest of my life.”

Lowry put himself among the greats of Irish golf as he followed in the footsteps of Christy O’Connor, Philip Walton, Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley in hitting the decisive putt at a Ryder Cup.

He added: “You think back to the Irish greats in the game, they have all holed putts to win the Ryder Cup and I got my moment today. It’s the best day ever.”

The 38-year-old had said that he lives for the Ryder Cup, so was happy to deliver such an important moment.

“I’ve been so lucky to experience amazing things in this game,” he added.

“That was the hardest couple of hours of my whole life, honestly. I just can’t believe that putt went in.

“I said to (caddie) Darren (Reynolds) walking down 18, I said, ‘I have a chance to do the coolest thing in my life here’.

“The Ryder Cup means everything to me. Honestly, I’ve won the Open in Ireland; it’s amazing, it’s a dream come true. But the Ryder Cup for me is everything.

“To do that there today on the 18th green in front of everyone, it was so hard out there.”