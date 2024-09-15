United States win Solheim Cup despite brave European fightback

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The United States held off a brave fightback from Europe to win the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017 in dramatic fashion in Virginia.

World No 2 Lilia Vu birdied the final two holes at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club to halve her match with Swiss rookie Albane Valenzuela and edge the home side over the line, before they eventually closed out a 15½-12½ victory.

Trailing 10-6 heading into Sunday’s singles, Charley Hull gave Europe a dream start in the opening match as she thrashed the previously unbeaten world No 1 Nelly Korda 6 and 4, only for Megan Khang to swiftly close out a 6 and 5 victory over Denmark’s Emily Pedersen.

Georgia Hall’s 4 and 3 win over Alison Lee reduced the deficit to 11-8 before wins for Rose Zhang and Allisen Corpuz over Carlota Ciganda and Anna Nordqvist respectively meant the home side needed just one and a half more points from the seven remaining matches.

Charley Hull, right, thrashed USA’s world No 1 Nelly Korda to give Europe hope ( Getty Images )

That apparently simple task proved anything but, however, with Europe narrowly ahead in three of the matches and tied in the other four as they threatened to pull off an extraordinary comeback.

Andrea Lee’s halved match with Olympic silver medallist Esther Henseleit edged the home side within a point of victory only for Celine Boutier to birdie the 18th to beat Lexi Thompson, having been three down with seven to play.

United States' Rose Zhang, left, and Andrea Lee celebrate after a putt by Lilia Vu gave their team the win ( AP )

Leona Maguire’s 4 and 3 win over Ally Ewing kept European hopes alive, as did Maja Stark’s brave par putt on the 18th to halve her match with Lauren Coughlin.

However, Valenzuela was unable to hold on to a two-hole lead against Vu, who bravely kept the match alive on the 16th before making decisive birdies on the last two holes.

“I can’t even put it into words,” Vu said. “I felt like I didn’t do my part this week and I wanted to get something done.

“I was in the back bunker on 16 and had to get it up and down, somehow birdied 17 and birdied 18 to get the half point.”

Sunday singles

Europe 6 ½, United States 5 ½

Charley Hull, Europe, def. Nelly Korda, United States, 6 and 4.

Megan Khang, United States, def. Emily Pedersen, Europe, 6 and 5.

Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Alison Lee, United States, 4 and 3.

Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 4 and 3.

Rose Zhang, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 6 and 4.

Esther Henseleit, Europe, halved with Andrea Lee, United States.

Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson, United States, 1 up.

Maja Stark, Europe, halved with Lauren Coughlin, United States.

Albane Valenzuela, Europe, halved with Lilia Vu, United States.

Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, def. Sarah Schmelzel, United States, 1 up.

Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Ally Ewing, United States, 4 and 3.

Jennifer Kupcho, United States, def. Linn Grant, Europe, 2 and 1.