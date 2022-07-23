Brooke Henderson takes two-shot lead into final round of Evian Championship
South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon climbed into outright second place on 15 under.
Canada’s Brooke Henderson will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship after shooting a three-under-par 68 on Saturday.
Henderson, who led by three overnight, recovered from a bogey on the first hole at the Evian Resort Golf Club with four birdies to move to 17 under par.
South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon climbed into outright second place on 15 under after signing for a 65 that included eight birdies and two bogeys.
American Sophia Schubert was third on 13 under after a 66 with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and another Korean, Kim Sei-young, a stroke further back.
England’s Charley Hull was among a group of five players tied for sixth on 11 under that also included world number one Ko Jin-young and Nelly Korda.
Hull holed five birdies and an eagle in her 67 but suffered a double bogey on the sixth and dropped another shot on the 17th.
