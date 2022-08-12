Si Woo Kim flies high with 18th-hole eagle to share FedEx lead with JJ Spaun

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Si Woo Kim marked a strong start to the FedEx Cup play-offs with an eagle as he carded an eight-under 62 and snatched a share of the lead with JJ Spaun.

The South Korean admitted to being “excited” to pull off a “perfect” shot, after he holed out from 167 yards on the par-four 18th to cap a strong finish of six-under on his last six holes at the FedEx St Jude Championship, the first of three play-off events.

“I was just trying to, like, (see) 10 feet on left side and it was (a) perfect shot, (it) came off,” he told reporters.

“Yeah, I was excited,” he added.

His American co-leader, meanwhile, had eight birdies at TPC Southwind in Memphis as he said it was “hot out here”.

“I’m hot, figuratively and literally, I guess. It’s hot out here,” Spaun said.

“I think I putted really well and I drove it really well. I guess I hit 15 out of 18 greens, so that’s a pretty good combo. When you’re hitting a lot of greens and putting well and hitting fairways, it’s hard to complain about how I played today.”

Spaun’s compatriot Sahith Theegala was at seven-under followed by a group of four including Tony Finau a further shot back, while England’s Tyrrell Hatton was at five-under.

Two-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy carded an even-par 70, along with Scotland’s Russell Knox, to be eight strokes off the pace.