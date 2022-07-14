Jump to content
Qualifier Robert Dinwiddie ‘very happy’ after shooting five-under 67 at the Open

The 39-year-old carded a five-under-par 67 at St Andrews on Thursday.

Andy Hampson
Thursday 14 July 2022 23:22
Qualifier Robert Dinwiddie shone on day one of the Open (Jane Barlow/PA)
English qualifier Robert Dinwiddie could not hide his delight after shooting himself into a tie for third place on the first day at the Open.

The 39-year-old, who has been doing some labouring for a construction firm to help make ends meet over the past two years, carded a five-under-par 67 at St Andrews on Thursday.

That left him level with Australia’s Cameron Smith and three off the lead held by American Cameron Young.

Dinwiddie finished with a birdie on the 18th after 10pm (Jane Barlow/PA)
“I am very happy,” said Scottish-born Wandsworth resident Dinwiddie. “It was a fantastic day to be able to put together a good score.

“I was playing well. I just try to give every shot 100 per cent with concentration, effort and commitment.”

Dinwiddie admitted his round, which finished with a birdie at the 18th, had been a test of his resolve. On a day of slow play at the Old Course, his group – the penultimate three-ball of the day – took more than six hours to get round and finished in fading light after 10pm.

Dinwiddie, who is playing his third Open but his first since 2017, said: “You expect it to be a long round and I had plenty of food in my bag.

“It is a test physically, mentally and it is dark and getting cold. It was tough.”

