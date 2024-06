Tiger Woods granted lifetime exemption for PGA Tour’s eight ‘signature’ events

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tiger Woods has been granted a lifetime exemption to compete in the PGA Tour’s eight ‘signature’ events.

The Tour has announced the honour in recognition of Woods’ joint-record 82 victories on the American-based circuit. His triumphs include 15 major titles.

A statement confirmed the “adjustment” to the signature events series to “introduce a sponsor exemption for lifetime achievement – 80 or more career victories – to recognise Tiger Woods in his own category”.

Woods, 48, remains the biggest draw in golf despite limited appearances in recent years due to health issues. He has played in just four Tour events this year and missed the cut at both the US PGA Championship in May and US Open last week.

The signature events series – which was established this year – features eight of the Tour’s most lucrative tournaments outside of the four majors and play-offs.

The Tour has also confirmed these limited-field tournaments will feature a minimum of 72 players from next season.