Tiger Woods to tee it up at JP McManus Pro-Am in July
The 15-time major winner made the cut at last week’s Masters 14 months after suffering serious leg injuries in a car accident.
Tiger Woods will play in the JP McManus Pro-Am in County Limerick this summer, tournament organisers have announced.
The 15-time major winner will join a field including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka on July 4 and 5 at Adare Manor, the venue for the 2027 Ryder Cup.
JP McManus said on the tournament’s Facebook page: “We are over the moon to announce that Tiger Woods will be playing in the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am.
“Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament.
“His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us.”
Woods returned to action at last week’s Masters for the first time since suffering serious leg injuries in a car accident in February 2021.
He spent three months in hospital but defied the odds to make the cut at Augusta after carding 71 and 74 in his first two rounds before back-to-back rounds of 78 saw him finish 13 over par.
Woods, who confirmed he will play in this summer’s 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, said afterwards it had been one of the greatest achievements of his career to compete at Augusta.
He said: “To go from where I was to get to this point, I’ve had an incredible team that has helped me get to this point and incredible support.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.