Tiger Woods to return to action at Hero World Challenge
The 15-time major winner has not played since the Open Championship in July
Tiger Woods has announced that he will return to action in next month’s Hero World Challenge.
Woods has not played since the Open Championship in July, when he missed the cut in what could prove to be his final Open at St Andrews.
Those two rounds over the Old Course took the 15-time major winner’s total to nine this year after he finished 47th in the Masters and withdrew from the US PGA Championship following a third round of 79.
At Southern Hills Woods was clearly in pain from the severe leg injuries he suffered in a life-threatening car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021 and the 46-year-old admits he will never play a full tournament schedule again.
The Hero World Challenge, which takes place from December 1-4 in the Bahamas, is a natural place for Woods to return as his foundation benefits from the 20-man event.
The initial field was announced last month with three sponsor’s exemptions remained to be filled. Woods, Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood have received those exemptions while Shane Lowry took the place of the injured Will Zalatoris.
Woods tweeted: “I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s #HeroWorldChallenge. A big welcome to @K_Kisner and @TommyFleetwood1 for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany!”
Woods will also partner Rory McIlroy in The Match against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on December 10 when the seventh version of the exhibition challenge will take place at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies