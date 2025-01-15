Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links well beaten on TGL debut by Justin Rose’s LA team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods’ Tomorrow’s Golf League debut got off to a poor start as his Jupiter Links team were beaten heavily by Los Angeles Golf Club.

Fifteen-time major winner Woods made his bow in the competition alongside Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, but they were thrashed 12-1 by Los Angeles, comprising Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.

TGL is a new fast-paced, indoor team competition, fronted by Woods and Rory McIlroy, in which the action is played out on two highly sophisticated golf simulators and combines virtual and real-life play.

The SoFi Center houses a playing area roughly the size of a football pitch. Half of the arena is dedicated to ‘screen play’, where players hit balls from a natural surface.

When the ball lands within 50 yards of the virtual pin, the action then switches to the other half in a short-game area which includes an adjustable green.

Los Angeles cruised to victory in front of co-owner and 23-time grand slam singles tennis champion Serena Williams, with Jupiter Links’ only point of the game coming on the sixth hole.

The meeting also included a comedic moment on the 14th, when Kisner’s shanked effort smashed off the flag and rolled to the other side of the arena, much to the amusement of his team-mates.

The competition continues with New York Golf Club (Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young) facing Atlanta Drive (Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas and Billy Horschel) on Tuesday.

Woods’ Jupiter Links come up against Boston Common Golf (McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott) on January 27, with Rose and Tommy Fleetwood’s Los Angeles set to face Boston Common on February 4.