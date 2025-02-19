Tiger Woods says yardage mix-up ‘one of the most embarrassing moments’ of career
The blunder left team-mates Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim in fits of laughter.
Tiger Woods suffered what he described as “one of the most embarrassing moments in my golfing career” during the latest round of TGL matches.
Playing for his Jupiter Links team in the indoor simulator league, Woods was faced with a second shot of 199 yards on the 13th hole.
However, the 15-time major winner mistakenly thought he only had 99 yards left and hit a pitching wedge to come up 100 yards short of the green.
The blunder left team-mates Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim in fits of laughter as a perplexed Woods tried to work out what had happened.
The 49-year-old heard his caddie say “99” when he asked for the yardage, but caddies often drop the first number when they think the distance is obvious.
“One of the most embarrassing moments in my golfing career just happened,” Woods said. “I just screwed up. That was embarrassing.”
The mix-up came as Jupiter Links were resoundingly beaten 10-3 by New York Golf Club.