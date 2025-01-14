Tiger Woods to provide support to communities devasted by Los Angeles fires
Woods is due to host the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational tournament at the Riviera Country Club in LA next month.
Tiger Woods has pledged to provide support for communities devastated by wildfires in Los Angeles.
The Californian city has been ravaged by blazes that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people.
Former world number one Woods wrote in a statement on X: “The devastation that is ongoing with the LA fires is such a tragedy and, being from California, it hits home.
“My heart is with those who have suffered unimaginable loss. Thank you to the incredible heroes that are the first responders helping to contain and save the community of Los Angeles.
“We plan to provide an update on our own charitable efforts to help these communities in the coming weeks. Stay Strong LA!”
Fifteen-time major winner Woods is due to host the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational tournament at the Riviera Country Club in LA next month.
The area around Riviera, Pacific Palisades, has been badly affected by the fires with many residents evacuated.