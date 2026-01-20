Luke Donald to open Ryder Cup talks with potential Tiger Woods showdown on cards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Donald will hold talks with Ryder Cup Europe chief executive Guy Kinnings this week as he contemplates a third term as captain and potentially going head-to-head with Tiger Woods.

The former world number one led Europe to victory in Rome in 2023 and at Bethpage Black in New York last year.

He could become the first captain to win the competition three times in a row, if he decides to take charge of the team in Ireland in 2027.

Fifteen-time major winner Woods is reportedly in line for the United States job at Adare Manor.

“Tiger’s had my number pretty much 99 per cent of my career, although I did all right against him in Ryder Cups,” Donald said at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, according to the Times.

“He still moves the needle more than probably anyone.”

Donald has received widespread backing from victorious players, including Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood.

The 48-year-old Englishman, who lives in Florida, is weighing up the additional time commitments required for a home campaign against the chance to make history.

“It’s high stress at times and it’s hard work but it’s something I love,” he said.

“I think you are chasing some history too. Nobody’s won three times in a row. A bigger legacy is up for grabs.

“I just need to sit down and see if it might work or might not. What does it look like and how many times do they need me? I’m happy to sit down with Guy and open the conversation.”