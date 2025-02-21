Donald Trump insists Tiger Woods can still win ‘a couple more majors’ after talks to end golf’s civil war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has backed Tiger Woods to win “a couple” more majors as the US president continues to seek a resolution that will reunite golf.

Trump has been asked to help negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series in an attempt to end the sport’s schism.

A number of top golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, gave up their PGA Tour membership to take up lucrative offers in the breakaway series. A framework agreement between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) was announced in June 2023 but little progress has been made towards closer ties since.

But there is optimism that may be changing after Trump this week met with PIF bosses as well as representatives of the PGA Tour, including Woods.

"We have just concluded a constructive working session at the White House with President Trump and his excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan," a statement from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, player director Adam Scott and Woods said.

"Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate.

"We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans."

Woods has remained a key figure for the PGA Tour even with the veteran playing sparingly over the last few years as he battles injuries.

The 49-year-old remarkably secured a 15th major at The Masters in 2019 more than a decade after securing his 14th, but has not since finished in the top 30 at one of golf’s biggest events since.

Trump is confident, though, that Woods could yet climb closer to Jack Nicklaus’s record tally of 18 major crowns.

“I was playing with him last week,” the president said. “I think he's got a couple of majors left…. maybe more than that.”