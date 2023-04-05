Will Tiger Woods make the cut at the Masters?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tiger Woods has admitted he does not know how many more times he will be able to play at The Masters as he prepares to compete at Augusta National.

The 16-time major champion surprisingly made the cut at the year’s first major last year after a long lay-off after a serious car accident, but has played sparingly since.

The 47-year-old has conceded his mobility is not “where he would like it” ahead of the tournament, but has battled back to contend before, securing a stunning fifth Masters triumph in 2019 after major back surgery.

“Whether I am a threat or not who knows,” said Woods. “People probably didn’t think I was a threat in 2019 either but that turned out OK. Prior to my back fusion I didn’t know if I was ever going to play the game at any kind of level.

“I was able to do that and come back and play and I happened to win a major along the way and with the accident it has been a tough road.”

What are the odds of Tiger Woods making the cut or winning The Masters?

Outright winner: 50/1

Make the cut: 4/7

Has Tiger Woods ever missed the cut at Augusta?

Yes. Woods has made it to the weekend in 23 of his 24 Masters entries, but two rounds of 75 led to an early exit in his second participation at the event in 1996.

What is his overall Masters record?

Woods has played 24 times at Augusta National, winning five green jackets. He took his first Masters title at the age of 21 in 1997 and remains the youngest winner, and secured his most recent crown in 2019.

Where did he finish last year?

Woods ended last year’s tournament in 47th, starting strongly with a round of 71 and making the cut with a 74, before recording two rounds of 78 on Saturday and Sunday.

How much has Tiger Woods played this year?

The veteran golfer has played only one competitive tournament on the PGA Tour this year, making the cut at the Genesis Invitational to finish tied for 45th in southern California in February. It was the first appearance Woods had made on tour since missing the cut at last summer’s Open at St Andrews.

What has Tiger Woods said this week?

“Last year I didn’t know if I was going to play again and for some reason everything came together and I made the cut which was nice,” Woods said on Tuesday, two days before the opening round.

“I didn’t win the tournament but for me to come back and play was a small victory in itself. I still would have liked to have got the [win] but but I think I have got my own smaller version of that in just being able to come back and play.

“I don’t know how many more I have in me so I just have to be able to appreciate the time I have here and cherish the memories.”

Who is Tiger Woods playing with in the first two rounds?

Woods will play alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele in the opening two rounds. The three-ball are due to tee off at 3.18pm BST on Thursday and 6.24pm BST on Friday.

