Tiger Woods, son in three-way top spot tie after round one of PNC Championship
Teams Woods, Langer and Singh are all tied for first place going into the second day of play.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Tiger Woods and his teen son Charlie ended day one of the PNC Championship in a three-way tie for first with a score of 13 under 59.
Teams Langer and Singh, who both also carded 59, are locked in at equal scores with Team Woods, with the legendary golfing family managing five straight birdies down the stretch in Orlando, Florida.
The PNC event is Tiger’s first competition since surgery on his back in September; his sixth in 10 years.
Following the round, Tiger told reporters: “It’s a scramble, so we’re trying to pull off each and every shot for each other, and to ham-and-egg, and I think we did that great pretty much the entire day.
“Charlie made pretty much most of the putts today.”
Charlie added: “I didn’t hit it great, but Dad saved me on a couple of them and I rolled them in.”