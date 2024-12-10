Guess who’s back – Tiger Woods set to return at PNC Championship
The 48-year-old’s last competitive action came at the Open in July.
Tiger Woods will return to action when he teams up with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship.
It will be the 48-year-old’s first competition since the Open in July after he underwent back surgery in September.
Team Woods will be playing in the tournament, which takes place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando in Grande Lakes from December 19-22, for the fifth time with a best finish of second in 2021.
Fifteen-time major winner Woods said: “I’m very excited to head back to the PNC Championship next week with Charlie. Playing together is something we look forward to and it’s always more special when you’re surrounded by friends and family.”
Woods underwent microdepression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back, the latest of several back operations he has had during his career.
He and his son with be joined by Padraig and Paddy Harrington, playing the PNC Championship for the sixth time, with Nick and Matthew Faldo, Lee and Daniel Trevino and Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee also among a star-studded field.