Tiger Woods’ son Charlie records his first hole-in-one at PNC Championship
Woods holed out with a seven iron from 175 yards on the fourth hole at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie made his first ever hole-in-one during the final round of the PNC Championship on Sunday.
The ace came on the fourth hole at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando and briefly took Team Woods into the lead on 17 under par.
“It was awesome, I didn’t think it went in,” Charlie told the Golf Channel after holing out with a seven iron from 175 yards.
Around 30 minutes later, Paddy Harrington – the son of three-time major winner Padraig Harrington – also made a hole-in-one on the eighth hole to vault the pair into a share of the lead.
Woods and his son had ended day one of the team scramble in a three-way tie for first place after carding an opening round of 59, 13 under par.
The tournament, which features 20 major champions each playing with a member of their family, is the 15-time major winner’s first competitive event since undergoing surgery on his back in September.