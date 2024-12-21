Tiger Woods admits he is ‘not competitive’ on return to action
Woods is partnering his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando in his first tournament since The Open in July.
Tiger Woods admitted he was “not competitive” as he prepares for his first tournament rounds since his latest back surgery.
The 48-year-old underwent microdepression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back in September, the latest of several back operations.
“I’m not competitive right now,” the 15-time Major champion told the PGA website after Friday’s pro-am at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando in Grande Lakes.
He admitted he only made the decision to play late on, but he wanted “to be able to have the experience” of playing with his son again.
Woods joked that his 15-year-old had beaten him over nine holes, but not over a full 18.
“That day is coming. I’m just prolonging it for as long as I possibly can.”
They will be joined by Padraig and Paddy Harrington, playing the PNC Championship for the sixth time, with Nick and Matthew Faldo, Lee and Daniel Trevino and Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee among a star-studded field on Saturday and Sunday.