Tiger Woods makes prediction over PGA Tour-PIF deal

Tiger Woods has expressed confidence that a deal will be reached between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), revealing that conversations are happening every day.

Negotiations continue over an agreement that would solve some of the schisms created when PIF launched LIV Golf in 2021.

Those that have joined the breakaway series are unable to play on the PGA Tour and do not earn world ranking points while playing LIV events.

A proposed deal to end the split was first unveiled in June 2023 with a framework agreement announced, but there has been limited progress since.

But Woods, who has been heavily involved in talks, suggested that he is still sure that a suitable deal will be found as negotiations continue.

“I think something will get done,” Woods said of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. “In what form or shape, I don’t know yet.

open image in gallery Tiger Woods is confident a deal will be done ( PA Wire )

“This is an active negotiation and things are happening daily, weekly and it’s evolving. We all want to get past this and do what’s best for the Tour. Trying to do that, some eggs are going to be knocked over and it’s going to be a little bit difficult sometimes.”

Any potential deal has been held up by involvement from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), which highlighted regulatory issues that could arise should PIF invest in the PGA Tour.

The Hero World Challenge is an unofficial PGA event and does not carry FedEx Cup points, with just 20 of the world’s best players invited to compete.

Woods, who hosts the event and raises money for his foundation, would ordinarily join them, but is absent this week having had surgery on his back in September.

open image in gallery Tiger Woods had back surgery in September ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“I am disappointed,” Woods admitted. “I’m not physically ready yet to compete at this level. I still need to keep training to give myself the best chance into next year and the events ahead.

“These are 20 of the best players in the world and I’m not sharp enough to compete against them. I’m just progressively trying to test it, keep making progress without setting it off. I don’t want to have any setbacks.

“The fire still burns to compete. The difference is the recovery of the body to do it is not what it used to be. I still love doing it, I love competing. Whether it’s cards or golf, I love competing.”