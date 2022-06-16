On this day in 2008: Tiger Woods wins US Open after play-off with Rocco Mediate

Woods kept his hopes of winning alive and forced the play-off by holing a 15-foot birdie putt on 18.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 16 June 2022 06:00
Tiger Woods won the US Open after an 19-hole play-off on this day in 2008 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tiger Woods won the US Open after an 19-hole play-off on this day in 2008 (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Wire)

Tiger Woods won the US Open after 19 holes of a play-off against Rocco Mediate at the Torrey Pines course, on this day in 2008.

Woods kept his hopes of winning alive and forced the play-off by holing a 15-foot birdie putt on 18 for the pair to tie on one under after four rounds in southern California.

Mediate, who was bidding to become the oldest US Open winner at the age of 45, led by one on the final tee, but Woods responded with a birdie.

Tiger Woods won the 2008 US Open after 19 holes of a play-off (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

With neither player able to be separated after the 18-hole play-off, sudden death commenced, but Mediate bogeyed the first extra hole.

Recommended

On the same day he reached 500 weeks as world number one, Woods capitalised and made no mistake to seal the championship.

The result was his 14th major victory and he moved to within four major titles of Jack Nicklaus’ all-time career record of 18 victories.

Woods’ feat was made even more remarkable as The Open was his first event since undergoing knee surgery straight after the Masters earlier in April, and he struggled throughout the tournament with pain.

Speaking after the win, he said: “I don’t know how it has even got this far but I’m very, very fortunate to have played 91 holes and come out on top.

“I think this is the best, just because of all the things I had to deal with. It’s a close one with the first (major) that I won (at the 1997 Masters).

Recommended

“I dealt with a few things this week and just had to keep plugging along.”

Woods has since won one more major, the 2019 Masters, and after sustaining serious injuries in a car accident last year, he made a remarkable comeback to compete at the Masters in April this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in