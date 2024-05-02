Tiger Woods’ new golf range launches with eye-watering $175 polo shirt

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tiger Woods’ new golf range, called Sun Day Red includes a $175 (£140) polo shirt and has no women’s options.

Since his split from Nike in January after 26 years of working with the brand, Woods has launched a new clothing kit and range, which includes the polo shirt, and two $55 (£44) towels, and only has a men’s range.

The self-titled “lifestyle brand” Sun Day Red also has another clear gap in its range, there is no red polo shirt despite Woods’ association with the colour and style.

But the price tags that come with the options have raised concern from golf fans, with a hooded sweatshirt priced at $200 (£160), polos range from $175 to $120 (£95) for a plain option without the tiger logo.

Woods, who has 82 PGA tour titles, said on The Tonight Show, about his new range: “My mom thought that (red) was my power colour, or some BS thing like that, so I end up wearing red and end up winning some golf tournaments,” Woods explained to host Jimmy Fallon.

“And then to spite her, I wore blue, and I did not win those tournaments. So Mom is always right.”

“It’s about athletes being first and designing something for the athlete so that we can perform at a higher level,” Woods told Fallon. “Here we are with Sun Day Red.”

Woods appeared in the range, which launched in the early hours of Wednesday, at the Genesis Invitational Open and the Masters last month.

At the Masters in April, Woods played his 100th round, but struggled, and recorded his worst score at the tournament by four shots, and made his 24th consecutive cut.

Woods has 15 majors to his name, but his most recent was back in 2019 and it remains to be seen if he can add to that tally.