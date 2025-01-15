Tiger Woods handed damning verdict on TGL debut by son Charlie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie issued a damming verdict of his father’s TGL debut after witnessing the Jupiter Links Golf Club suffer a 12-1 thrashing at the hands of their Los Angeles Golf Club rivals.

Woods junior watched his father, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner humbled by a LAGC trio featuring Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala and afterwards the teenager summed up the defeat by admitting his father’s team were “not very good”.

For his part, Woods agreed, suggesting his side were so bad they left him “still hurting from laughing so hard”.

“We were entertaining,” Woods said. “We hit a lot of shots. I think the people here, they got to see how bad pros can be. It was just a boat race. Oh, my goodness. But we had a great time.

“We hit six penalty areas, I had two shots out of a bunker and Kis nearly killed someone.

“I don’t know how much (skill) was evident; I don’t have any golf skills. Hey, this is a start of a new year. We had a great time. Hopefully people tuned in for the entire broadcast.”

TGL is a technology-led indoor golf league developed by Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Six teams compete against each other in a round-robin format over the coming weeks, leading to semi-finals and a best-of-three final in late March.

Each week, two teams of three players compete against each other over 15 holes.

The opening nine holes feature all three players on each team hitting alternate shots with the final six holes played head-to-head with each player playing two holes.

Tee shots are struck into a 60ft high simulator screen from a distance of 35 yards, with the action switching to the real life short-game complex once the ball is within 50 yards of the hole.

After each hole the short-game area is rotated and a new green is created by the 600 motors below its surface.

Winning a hole gains a team a point and the team with the most points after 15 holes wins two points in the league. Teams can also utilise the tactical ‘hammer’ which can be used by the side in possession to double the points on offer on a hole should they win it.