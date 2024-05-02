Jump to content

Tiger Woods accepts special exemption to compete at US Open

Woods described the tournament as a ‘truly special event’.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 02 May 2024 22:36
Tiger Woods looks set to compete at the US Open (Charlie Riedel/AP).
Tiger Woods looks set to compete at the US Open (Charlie Riedel/AP). (AP)

Tiger Woods is set to compete at the US Open in June after accepting a special exemption from the US Golf Association.

Woods is a three-time winner of the tournament, taking the last of those titles in 2008.

However, he no longer qualifies automatically as his five-year exemption that came after he won the Masters in 2019 expired earlier this year.

The 48-year-old has only played in two tournaments this year, finishing 60th at last month’s Masters, as he continues to struggle with the long-term impact of a series of injuries.

In a statement, Woods said: “The US Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career.

“I’m honoured to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s US Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game.”

The US Open will be played at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in North Carolina from June 13-16.

