Tiger Woods to launch season by playing at Genesis Invitational
The 49-year-old has recorded eight PGA Tour wins at the course.
Tiger Woods will play in next week’s 2025 Genesis Invitational, tournament organisers have confirmed.
Woods, who is the event’s host, will launch his season at Torrey Pines after his return to action following back surgery last year.
A post on Genesis Invitational’s official X account said: “Tournament host Tiger Woods is committed to play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines.”
Woods, 49, underwent surgery in September to address the back spasms which severely limited his tournament play last year.
He and his 15-year-old son Charlie finished second in the PNC Championship in December, and the 15-time major winner has since played twice for Jupiter Links in the TGL.
Woods has 82 PGA Tour wins to his name, eight of them at Torrey Pines, where he has claimed seven Farmers Insurance Open titles and the 2008 US Open.
The Genesis Invitational is being staged at the San Diego course between February 13 and 16 after being moved from the Riviera Country Club because of the impact of the wildfires in Los Angeles.