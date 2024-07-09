Tiger Woods explains why he turned down USA Ryder Cup captaincy

Support truly

Tiger Woods has revealed that he turned down the chance to become the USA’s Ryder Cup captain for next year’s competition due to time commitments and responsibilities to the PGA Tour.

“With my new responsibilities to the Tour and time commitments involved, I felt like I would not be able to commit the time to Team USA and the players required as a captain,’ Woods said in a statement to the PGA of America.

“That does not mean I wouldn’t want to captain a team in the future. If and when I feel it is the right time, I will put my hat in the ring for this committee to decide,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Keegan Bradley was named as the shock choice as US captain for the 2025 edition, which will take place at Bethpage Black, New York.

The USA are looking to avenge an emphatic defeat to Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, with Luke Donald made repeat captain for Europe last November.

The PGA’s decision had reportedly been delayed by negotiations with Woods, before they settled on Bradley, who is currently the world number 19.

The 38-year-old said: “I am incredibly honoured to accept this opportunity to captain the United States Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

“My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger. The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course. I look forward to beginning preparations for 2025.”

Reports emerged that Woods had rejected the chance to captain the USA, with the 15-time major winner – who has taken part in eight Ryder Cups, the last of which was in 2018 – previously voicing concerns about time constraints.

“I’m dedicating so much time to what we’re doing with the PGA Tour, I don’t want to fulfil the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it,” he said during the US PGA Championship in May.

“What that all entails and representing Team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players and the fans – I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves.”