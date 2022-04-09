The Masters continues on Saturday with Scottie Scheffler surging into a commanding five-shot lead ahead of Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama at Augusta National.

The story of the week, though, continues to be Tiger Woods as he made it through to the weekend at +1 on his return to golf after 18 months out following his near-fatal car crash.

Scheffler produced a stunning round of five-under on Friday to move to -8 as the World No. 1 tamed challenging conditions and moved clear of the chasing pack with the biggest halfway lead in Masters history.

Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith are a shot further back of Lowry and Matsuyama, while Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele were among those to miss the cut.

What time does The Masters start today?

UK coverage of the Masters will begin from 2pm, running until around midnight.

How to watch on TV and online

The Masters wil be shown live on Sky Sports Golf in the UK throughout the four days. Subscribers can watch online via the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports website. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Leaderboard

-8: Scottie Scheffler

-3: Charl Schwartzel, Sunjgae Im, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama

-2: Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na, Cameron Smith

-1: Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Justin Thomas

Selected others

Tiger Woods (+1), Rory McIlroy (+2), Jon Rahm (+2)

Round three tee times

(All times BST)

3:20pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott

3:30pm: Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee

3:40pm: Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

3:50pm: Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis

4:00pm: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

4:10pm: Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

4:20pm: Russell Henley, Patrick Reed

4:30pm: Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

4:40pm: Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger

5:00pm: Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak

5:10pm: Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs

5:20pm: Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

5:30pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

5:40pm: Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

5:50pm: Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood

6:00pm: Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

6:10pm: Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

6:20pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick, JJ Spaun

6:40pm: Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

6:50pm: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann

7:00pm: Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

7:10pm: Cameron Smith, Corey Conners

7:20pm: Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na

7:30pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III

7:40pm: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

7:50pm: Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel