The Masters concludes on Sunday with Scottie Scheffler holding a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith and the potential for a classic head-to-head match-up at Augusta National.

The story of the week was Tiger Woods as he made it through to the weekend at +1 on his return to golf after 18 months out following his near-fatal car crash, although he struggled on Saturday - posting his worst-ever Masters score and sits on +7.

South Korea’s Sungjae Im is two shots back from Smith following a Saturday 71, meaning he trails Scheffler by five.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry and 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel are seven shots off the pace following matching rounds of 73, with 2016 winner Danny Willett on level par and Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood part of a five-strong group on one over.

Here is everything you need to know.

What time does The Masters start today?

UK coverage of the Masters will begin from 2pm, running until around midnight.

How to watch on TV and online

The Masters wil be shown live on Sky Sports Golf in the UK throughout the four days. Subscribers can watch online via the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports website. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Leaderboard

-9: Scottie Scheffler

-6: Cameron Smith

-4: Sunjgae Im

-2: Charl Schwartzel, ,Shane Lowry

-1: Justin Thomas, Corey Conners

E: Danny Willett

+1: Jason Kokrak, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy

Selected others

Hideki Matsuyama (+2), Tiger Woods (+7), Jon Rahm (+7)

Round four tee times

3.10pm BST: Cameron Davis, Adam Scott

3.20pm BST: Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel

3.30pm BST: Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes

3.40pm BST: Max Homa, Bubba Watson

3.50pm BST: Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods

4pm BST: Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

4.10pm BST: Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III

4.20pm BST: Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

4.30pm BST: Kevin Na, Seamus Power

4.50pm BST: Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5pm BST: Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick

5.10pm BST: Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia

5.20pm BST: Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed

5.30pm BST: JJ Spaun, Min Woo Lee

5.40pm BST: Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood

5.50pm BST: Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford

6pm BST: Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch

6.10pm BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

6.30pm BST: Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

6.40pm BST: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ

6.50pm BST: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

7pm BST: Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak

7.10pm BST: Corey Conners, Danny Willett

7.20pm BST: Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas

7.30pm BST: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

7.40pm BST: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith