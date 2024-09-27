Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Tom Kim was labelled “disrespectful” by commentator Paul McGinley after the South Korean clashed with Scottie Scheffler on the opening day of the Presidents Cup.

The United States powered into a 5-0 advantage in Montreal after completing a fourballs whitewash to seize control of a biennial contest they have won on each of the last nine editions.

Kim and playing partner Sungjae Im were beaten by Scheffler and Russell Henley 3&2 in an at-times heated contest.

While Kim and Scheffler are good friends and regular playing partners on the PGA Tour, the pair butted heads on the par-three seventh as they traded fiery celebrations after each sinking a birdie putt.

A hole later, the International Team duo wandered to the ninth tee after making birdie, not waiting for Scheffler and Henley to finish up. The Masters champion missed his putt to halve the hole.

Former professional McGinley was left unimpressed by Kim’s conduct in the commentary box, and felt that it could come back to bite the 22-year-old.

“That’s bordering on bad behaviour there,” McGinley said on Sky Sports. “That’s disrespectful in my opinion.

Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler clashed in Montreal ( Getty Images )

“I know its competitive out there but it certainly shows you there’s an underlying edge there and its not all fun and games.

“You outsmart yourself. The instigator is the one who suffers more than the recipient of what happened. It was very uncharacteristic behaviour.”

The International team have it all to do to turn the contest around as they seek just a second victory in the 15th edition of the Presidents Cup.

Kim was left out of Friday’s foursomes by captain Mike Weir, with Min Woo Lee also a surprise omission. Scheffler and Henley will again combine to try to assert the United States’ ascendancy.

“It looked like he poked the bear, from my perspective,” explained Scheffler of the clash on Thursday. “We were 2 up in the match and he made a putt on 7, had a big reaction, and I made a big putt, as well.

“So it was important for me to make sure that we kept the momentum in the match. And then I guess he made a big putt on 8 and they walked off the green to the tee or something like that.”