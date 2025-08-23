Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Tommy Fleetwood takes a share of the lead at Tour Championship in Atlanta

He shares a two-stroke lead with American Russell Henley.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 23 August 2025 03:08 BST
Tommy Fleetwood, of England, hits from the 18th tee during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament (Mike Stewart/AP)
(AP)

Tommy Fleetwood edged closer to a maiden PGA Tour victory at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, carding a second-round score of 63 to take a share of the lead into the weekend.

The Englishman picked up eight birdies and dropped just one shot on Friday to improve to 13 under par at East Lake.

He shares a two-stroke lead with American Russell Henley, while Cameron Young carded a 62 to sit third on the leaderboard.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre scored a flawless 66 to remain in the hunt on 10 under par.

Fleetwood and MacIntyre came close to winning in the opening two events of the season-ending FedEx play-offs.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy sits alongside Irishman Shane Lowry on seven under par after scoring a three under 67.

