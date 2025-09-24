Tommy Fleetwood says Europe must embrace ‘extreme’ Ryder Cup atmosphere

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Fleetwood has urged his European team-mates to embrace “the most extreme atmosphere” in golf at the Ryder Cup this week.

Much has been made of the hostile reception the visiting side are likely to encounter as they take on the United States in front of a partisan and boisterous New York crowd at Bethpage Black.

Yet as one of the most experienced members of the team, with a significant American victory at last month’s Tour Championship under his belt, Fleetwood is not too concerned about what lies in store.

The 34-year-old said: “The home crowd is a big part of what makes the Ryder Cup so special, so unique to us.

“That energy, that passion and that home team environment is something that plays such a big part in the Ryder Cup, and I think you have to embrace that, enjoy it and look forward to it, even when you’re the away team.

“I’m kind of looking forward to that. It’s great to soak up that atmosphere.

“When it’s ‘go time’, when it’s time to play, I think it’s like every other tournament except this one is hyped up.

“I try to get into my bubble as much as possible, especially when I’m coming in to play my shots.

“That’s no different in the Ryder Cup – it’s just an extreme atmosphere. It’s the most extreme atmosphere that we get.”

As part of the preparations for the event, Europe captain Luke Donald issued the members of his team with virtual reality headsets programmed with course layout and an abusive crowd.

Much has been made of the initiative but veteran Justin Rose played down the significance.

The 45-year-old, who is playing in his seventh Ryder Cup, said: “I think the VR headsets have been a thing but, for me personally, it was a great idea but I wouldn’t say I’ve spent more than five minutes using them.

“It was worth doing, for sure, but (it was) a soft serving of it, let’s put it that way.”

Fleetwood admits the nerves likely to be experienced at the first tee are not something that can be replicated.

He said: “No matter what you do, nothing prepares you for a Friday morning on the first tee of the Ryder Cup.

“We’ll still come away from this week with stories of first tee nerves and things like that. It’s something that you’ve got to embrace.”