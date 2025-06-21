Tommy Fleetwood leads by three to boost maiden PGA Tour win hopes in Connecticut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Fleetwood opened up a three-shot lead at the Travelers Championship to raise hopes of a maiden PGA Tour victory.

The Englishman fired a flawless 63, including five birdies and an eagle at the par-five 13th, to reach 16 under par, three clear of American pair Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley going into Sunday’s final round at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

It was Fleetwood’s lowest round on the PGA Tour this year – two shots better than his 65 on the final day of the Truist Championship in Philadelphia last month – and just one stroke away from his best ever.

“It (winning) will come down to a bunch of things,” Fleetwood told CBS Sports.

“I haven’t been in contention much at all this year, I’ve been on the outskirts if you like.

“My best finishes have been just outside of being in contention, but like really close. So to put myself there and be in the last group (on Sunday), I’m really happy with that.

“I’ve been here plenty of times, I’m looking forward to it. I’m happy with the work I’ve done and happy I’ve bounced back for the first few days of this tournament from last week (US Open).

“It’s just an amazing opportunity for me to go out and enjoy it, and hopefully it’s our time.”

Fleetwood would be a popular winner as the 34-year-old had the most top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour since 1983 without a win.

That number totals 41 – seven more than the second man, Brett Quigley, on that list – but the elusive victory hovered into sight on a curious day when overnight leaders Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas went backwards.

World number one Scheffler made a triple bogey seven at the first hole and was strangely out of sorts for most of the day.

Scheffler signed for a double bogey at the eighth and dropped more shots at the fourth and 16th saw him finish with a 72, nine shots adrift of Fleetwood at nine under par.

Thomas went round in 73 with his card wrecked by a quadruple bogey nine at the 13th as he sat 10 shots back at six under.

American Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley roared into contention with a 63 to join Henley, who shot 61, on 13 under par. Jason Day is two shots further back.

Rory McIlroy covered the outward nine in 31 to move to nine under par and put his name high on the leaderboard.

But the Masters champion took six at the par-four 12th and a birdie at the 15th was quickly cancelled out by a dropped shot at the next.

McIlroy starts the final day tied for eighth among a group which includes Scheffler.