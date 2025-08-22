Robert MacIntyre and Tommy Fleetwood make strong starts to Tour Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert MacIntyre and Tommy Fleetwood were three shots off the lead as Russell Henley set the early pace at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Henley carded a flawless nine-under-par 61 at East Lake to lead by two from world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Scotland’s MacIntyre and England’s Fleetwood were a shot further back alongside potential American Ryder Cup picks Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas.

Rory McIlroy was five strokes off the lead, in a group which also included Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, after completing a 64 with an unusual birdie in the final group.

His third shot from a bunker on the closing par five came back off a grandstand to the green where he holed from 18 feet, seconds before the siren sounded for the course to be evacuated because of approaching storms.

Rain throughout the day softened the course enough to allow the 30-strong field to clean and place their balls on the fairways.

Henley took full advantage of a day of low scoring, holing three birdie putts from at least 40 feet and closing with three straight birdies.

Scheffler finished with two birdies alongside McIlroy to jump out of the pack as Henley’s nearest challenger.

MacIntyre and Fleetwood came close to winning in the opening two events of the season-ending FedEx play-offs and continued their good form at East Lake.

Fleetwood opened with three birdies, his only blemish coming on the 10th, MacIntyre stringing together three straight birdies from the 11th, with both making a birdie at the last.