Tony Finau chases second straight PGA Tour win with final round showdown against Taylor Pendrith
The 32-year-old has only bogeyed twice in his last 125 holes.
Tony Finau was in prime position to claim his second tour title in just over a week after shooting a third-round 65 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to move four strokes ahead.
The American, who on Sunday came from five behind to win the 3M Open and set the tournament record for the largest final-round comeback in Minneapolis, was tied with playing partner Taylor Pendrith of Canada at 21 under going into the final day in Detroit.
“Taylor’s playing some great golf,” Finau said after play ended on Saturday.
“I can’t say we pulled away from the guys, this is the type of golf course where someone can shoot 8, 9, 10 under, but if we put together a good round tomorrow, might be a two‑man race and I’m looking forward to the challenge again.”
Cameron Young also carded a 65 to finish on 17 under followed one shot back by Germany’s Stephan Jager, with FedEx champion and world number four Patrick Cantlay – the top-ranked player – six off the pace.
Englishmen Matt Wallace and Danny Willett both shot 69s to respectively be 11 and 12 strokes back from the leaders, their countryman Callum Tarren was at seven under with Scotland’s Russell Knox a further stroke back followed by former world number one Luke Donald on two under.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies