Trump course to host revived Scottish Championship on DP World Tour
The Scottish Championship will take place at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire
The Scottish Championship has been added to the DP World Tour schedule for 2025 and will take place at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.
The $2.75m (£2m) tournament, which previously featured as part of the Race to Dubai in 2020, will take place from 7 August to 10 August, the week after the venue will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship for the third year in succession.
Eric Trump, executive vice-president of The Trump Organization, hailed the announcement as a "significant milestone which reflects the hard work of our team and is a true testament to the exceptional golf and hospitality we deliver in Scotland."
Trump's father, US President Donald Trump, also owns Turnberry and has reportedly spoken to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer about the Open Championship returning to the Ayrshire venue, which last hosted it in 2009.
Speaking last month, chief executive Mark Darbon reiterated the R&A's stance that the focus of any Open must be solely on the golf and also voiced concerns around the infrastructure around the Ayrshire course.
"The golf course is magnificent," Darbon said. "If anything, it's better now than it ever has been, given some of the improvements that have been made to the course.
“But there are some challenges around the road and rail network, some of the accommodation provision in the surrounding area, and so we're working on what a model could look like for the future,” he added.
Over the course of its history, Turnberry has hosted the Open four times, in 1977, 1986, 1994 and 2009, with the first edition later becoming famous for the battle between Jack Niklaus and eventual winner Tom Watson.
Trump bought Turnberry in 2014 for a sum believed to be £39.5m, while a total of around £200m in improvement works have been carried out on the resort since the purchase.
