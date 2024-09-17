‘Simple pathway’ to Ryder Cup for Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton – Justin Rose

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Justin Rose believes Europe’s Ryder Cup team would be weaker without Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton but insists it is down to them to follow the “simple pathway” into the side.

Rahm and Hatton were key members of Luke Donald’s victorious side in Rome last year before joining LIV Golf and putting their future participation in the biennial contest in jeopardy.

Both men need to play four DP World Tour events this season to maintain their membership and remain eligible for the Ryder Cup, but have refused to pay the fines imposed on them for playing LIV Golf events without permission.

Appealing against the fines allowed Hatton to contest the recent British Masters and he will join Rahm in next week’s Spanish Open after the two-time major winner launched his own appeal.

“There’s quite a simple pathway for them to be on the team,” Rose said ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

“It’s going to come down to their own personal decisions but I think if they choose to co-operate, they’ll absolutely be on the team.

“If they choose to not do whatever it takes to make the team, they’ve obviously got some very strong opinions on the structures in place.

“I know how important the Ryder Cup would be to both Tyrrell and Jon, so I would be surprised if they didn’t figure it out.

“I don’t know quite where their heads are, but of course there is a scenario where conceivably they might choose not to be on the team. That would be to Europe’s detriment for sure.

“They’re great players and obviously bonded as well. They were great together in Rome. Those types of connections are powerful. They’re quite difficult to recreate.

“Obviously we hope that we find natural pairings in the next year or that turn up in Bethpage. But if you have working partnerships, that’s also a really powerful part of the team. We hope they can be there for sure.”

It has emerged that LIV Golf recently tried to strike a deal with the DP World Tour that would wipe out the penalties for LIV players and also offer various concessions and a monetary payout.

The offer was rejected as the Tour remains in wider negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls LIV Golf, and the PGA Tour.

A DP World Tour spokesperson said: “We met with them and listened to their proposal but did not accept it, as our view remains that the focus should continue to be on all stakeholders working together to reach an overall solution that benefits our sport.”

Rose is determined to make a seventh Ryder Cup appearance himself next year, although becoming captain of Great Britain and Ireland for January’s Team Cup in Abu Dhabi looks to be the first step towards following in Donald’s footsteps sooner or later.

The 44-year-old would love to kickstart his qualifying campaign with a victory at DP World Tour headquarters.

“It’s obviously a huge event on the DP World Tour and a bucket list event for me,” Rose said. “It means a lot.

“I’ve seen my caddie Fooch (Mark Fulcher) win it with Billy Horschel, so it would be nice to win it with him as well. Outside of the majors, I couldn’t really think of an event I’d love to win more than this one.

“Rome created memories of a lifetime so you always want to be part of that team first and foremost, and I think the remainder of this year gives me opportunities.

“I’m playing this week, French Open, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and I’m very excited about that run. It would be great to hoist something before the end of the year.”