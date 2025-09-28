Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Very fortunate’ – Tyrrell Hatton a reluctant hero for Europe

Hatton sealed an outright victory by ending all-square with Morikawa on the 18th.

Jonathan Veal
Monday 29 September 2025 00:27 BST
Europe’s Tyrrell Hatton celebrates on the 18th hole (Seth Wenig/AP)
Europe's Tyrrell Hatton celebrates on the 18th hole (Seth Wenig/AP)

Tyrrell Hatton was a reluctant hero for Europe after he delivered the half point which won the Ryder Cup.

After his side came into Sunday with a record 11.5-4.5 lead, Hatton was expecting his 10th match with Collin Morikawa to be inconsequential to the outcome at Bethpage Black.

However, the United States staged a rousing comeback and had Europe on the rack until Shane Lowry’s halve against Russell Henley ensured Europe retained the trophy.

Englishman Hatton then sealed an outright victory by ending all-square with Morikawa on the 18th.

But it was not a role he was thrilled to be playing.

“It’s been one of the hardest days I’ve ever experienced on a golf course,” he said.

“Going out number 10 – 11 matches today – I was hoping everything was wrapped up.

“The US lads put up an incredible fight. Selfishly, I was hoping it wouldn’t come down to me and the last few holes were horrible to be honest.

“This is a special team, very fortunate to be a very small part of it.”

