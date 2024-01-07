Chris Kirk takes one-shot lead into final round in Hawaii

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

American Chris Kirk heads into the final round of the PGA Tour season opener in Hawaii with a one-stroke lead.

Kirk hit eight birdies and a bogey in a third-round 66 to push his way into pole position at The Sentry in Maui.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, the halfway leader, hit a 71 to drop three shots off the lead.

Tyrrell Hatton could not replicate Friday’s 62, carding a 72 and dropping into a tie for 14th a further two shots back.

Fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick is four shots off the pace in a share of 10th after a 69.

American Akshay Bhatia, 21, pushed his way into second spot, one stroke behind Kirk on 20 under, while Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Byeong Hun An are a further stroke back in third.

Kirk said he will have to remain aggressive to hold his lead.

“You certainly can’t protect anything out here, that’s for sure,” he said.

“When it’s a shootout like this and the scores are really low, you just stay aggressive and just go do your thing.”