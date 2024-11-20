Tyrrell Hatton’s Ryder Cup hopes boosted by inclusion in warm-up event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tyrrell Hatton’s hopes of featuring in the 2025 Ryder Cup have been given a boost after the Englishman was named as the lone LIV golfer in the initial line-ups for the Team Cup.

The event in Abu Dhabi pits a British and Irish team against a squad of Continental counterparts, and offers a rare opportunity for prospective picks to impress Luke Donald, Europe’s captain, in team play.

Justin Rose and Edoardo Molinari will serve as playing captains across three days of competition from 10-12 January, with Hatton earning selection in Rose’s ranks.

While one more slot on each side remain up for grabs, there are no places for fellow LIV Golf rebels Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia or Adrian Meronk, whose participation in next year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is in doubt.

Veteran Garcia has applied for a DP World Tour card after paying fines related to his defection to the breakaway Saudi-backed series, though must serve a suspension before attempting to earn an 11th selection for the biennial Europe vs United States clash.

Tommy Fleetwood anchors a Great Britain and Ireland line-up that also includes Paul Waring, who took a stunning victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship earlier in November.

The Hojgaard twins, Nicolai and Rasmus, meanwhile lead the Continental team, with Antoine Rozner also picked after an impressive tie for third at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

“Fran, Justin and I are really excited by the two teams which will assemble at the Team Cup in January,” Donald said. “There’s a great mix of youth and experience on both sides and there will certainly be a competitive atmosphere at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort.

open image in gallery Justin Rose, right, will lead Great Britain and Ireland with Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, left, a keen observer ( PA Archive )

“This event provided valuable insight for a number of players who eventually made it to Marco Simone, with six of the 20 competitors in 2023 going on to play in the Ryder Cup, three of those making their debut appearances, and we’re excited to see who can make their mark in next year as they try and earn a place in my side for New York City.”

The teams will play a session of fourballs on the Friday, two sessions of foursomes on the Saturday and singles on Sunday, with every player competing in each session.

The final player in each team will be confirmed after the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa concludes on 8 December.

Team Cup teams 2025

Continental Team

Francesco Molinari (C)

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Matteo Manassero

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Niklas Norgaard

Thorbjorn Olesen

Matthieu Pavon

Antoine Rozner

TBC

Great Britian and Ireland Team

Justin Rose (C)

Laurie Canter

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Tom McKibbin

Aaron Rai

Jordan Smith

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

TBC