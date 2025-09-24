A look at the United States’ Ryder Cup team for Bethpage Black showdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States will attempt to win back the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the home team.

Captain:

Keegan Bradley

DOB: 07/06/1986

Playing caps: 2 (2012, 2014)

Record as player: Won 4 Lost 3 Halved 0

A leftfield choice as captain who came close to qualifying automatically as a player, but then resisted the temptation to pick himself. Showed his passion in a losing cause in two playing appearances but his leadership is an unknown quantity.

Automatic qualifiers:

Scottie Scheffler

DOB: 21/06/1996

Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)

Record: Won 2 Lost 2 Halved 3

Currently the world’s best player by some distance, not only because of his four major triumphs but a near-faultless consistency which regularly sees him high on leaderboards. Still has demons to exorcise from Rome, however, with his emotional reaction to a foursomes hammering among that event’s abiding images.

JJ Spaun

DOB: 21/08/1990

Caps: 0

Record: N/A

Enjoyed a stellar year to plant himself at the top end of the game, the highlight being his first major triumph at the US Open in June. A narrow play-off loss to Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship was also among six top-10 finishes during the qualification period.

Xander Schauffele

DOB: 25/10/1993

Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)

Record: Won 4 Lost 4 Halved 0

Had a quieter year than 2024, when he won the Open and the US PGA Championship, but continues to ride high in the world rankings despite some injury trouble. A highly-consistent performer, with missed cuts a rarity.

Russell Henley

DOB: 12/04/1989

Caps: 0

Record: N/A

Captured his fifth PGA Tour title at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished tied second, alongside Patrick Cantlay, in the FedExCup standings. Also had top-10 finishes at both the US Open and Open.

Harris English

DOB: 23/07/1989Caps: 1 (2021)

Record: Won 1 Lost 2 Halved 0

Returns to the team after missing out in Rome due to a solid season which included a runner-up finish at the Open and tied second at the US PGA Championship. Further boosted his standing with victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Bryson DeChambeau

DOB: 16/09/1993

Caps: 2 (2018, 2021)

Record: Won 2 Lost 3 Halved 1

One of the most recognisable faces in the game appears to have lost little of his edge following his switch to LIV Golf, with six top-10 finishes in majors over the past two years – including 2024 US Open victory – securing qualification. As ever, has not been afraid to talk the talk, but how he gels with team-mates remains to be seen.

Captain’s picks:

Justin Thomas

DOB: 29/04/1993

Caps: 3 (2018, 2021, 2023)

Record: Won 7 Lost 4 Halved 2

While perhaps fortunate to receive a wildcard in 2023, there was no doubt this time after a year in which he has re-established himself among the elite. Proved the doubters wrong in Rome and, as the most experienced member of the team, could play a crucial role this time.

Collin Morikawa

DOB: 06/02/1997

Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)

Record: Won 4 Lost 3 Halved 1

Did not contend for the major prizes this year but still finished a respectable eighth in the standings and, given his experience and talent, was a virtual shoo-in for Bradley’s team. Still to win a Ryder Cup singles match, though, despite being a two-time major champion.

Ben Griffin

DOB: 06/05/1996

Caps: 0

Record: N/A

Made himself hard for Bradley to ignore after an impressive breakthrough year which saw him secure two PGA Tour titles and 10 top-10 finishes overall, including at the US PGA Championship and US Open. Has limited top-level matchplay experience, however.

Cameron Young

DOB: 07/05/1997

Caps: 0

Record: N/A

Was unfortunate to miss out on selection in 2023 but made a compelling case this time after a strong end to the season that included tied fourth at the US Open and victory in the Wyndham Championship. Add to this that he is a New York native with considerable experience of Bethpage Black – including victory at the NY State Open as an amateur in 2017 – he was an obvious choice.

Patrick Cantlay

DOB: 17/03/1992Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)

Record: Won 5 Lost 2 Halved 1

One of the pantomime villains from Rome, where he stirred an extraordinary brouhaha by opting not to wear a hat that ultimately led to his caddy Joe LaCava getting into a heated confrontation with Rory McIlroy. Has not won a tournament for three years but his general form and strength in team events saw him get the nod.

Sam Burns

DOB: 23/07/1996

Caps: 1 (2023)

Record: Won 1 Lost 2 Halved 0

Earned the final pick ahead of the likes of Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman and Brooks Koepka. Had a mixed time of things in Rome but his renowned putting ability could prove valuable.