Suzann Pettersen vows ‘hungry’ Europe will respond to Solheim Cup loss

Suzann Pettersen vowed Europe would “come back very hungry” after losing the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017.

The United States held off a brave fightback from Pettersen’s side to win 15.5 to 12.5 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, where world number two Lilia Vu birdied the final two holes against Swiss rookie Albane Valenzuela to edge a nervy home team over the line.

“We gave them a run for their money,” said Pettersen, whose side trailed 10-6 going into Sunday’s singles and needing of a repeat of Europe’s Ryder Cup ‘Miracle at Medinah’ to lift the trophy for a record fourth straight time.

“I don’t think anyone expected us to be here at 2:30 [in the afternoon] and to still have a chance. It’s kind of hard to believe that we actually had a chance with that poor of a start, giving them such a head start.

“There were possibilities out there and several times we thought we could get it done. It came down to a couple of matches but we’ll come back very hungry.”

United States captain Stacy Lewis, whose theme for the week had been one of “unfinished business” following the 14-14 tie in Spain last year, said: “This is so cool.

“It’s so stressful to watch. It’s awful watching. But I’m just so proud of the players. It’s amazing how these things come down to half a point here and there. Fortunately this time we were on the right side of it.

“It really could have gone either way. It’s crazy there at the end kind of how it all unfolded. I was just hoping and praying it went our way.”

Charley Hull gave Europe a dream start as she thrashed previously unbeaten world number one Nelly Korda 6 and 4, only for Megan Khang to swiftly beat Emily Pedersen 6 and 5.

Georgia Hall’s 4 and 3 win over Alison Lee reduced the deficit to 11-8 before wins for Rose Zhang and Allisen Corpuz over Carlota Ciganda and Anna Nordqvist respectively meant the home side needed just one and a half more points – though Europe were narrowly ahead in three matches and tied in the other four as they threatened an extraordinary comeback.

Andrea Lee’s halved match with Esther Henseleit edged the home side within a point of victory only for Celine Boutier to birdie the 18th to beat Lexi Thompson having been three down.

Leona Maguire’s 4 and 3 win over Ally Ewing kept European hopes alive, as did Maja Stark’s brave par putt to halve her match with Lauren Coughlin.

However, Valenzuela was unable to hold on to a two-hole lead against Vu, who bravely kept the match alive on the 16th before making decisive birdies on the last two holes.

“I can’t even put it into words,” Vu said. “I felt like I didn’t do my part this week and I wanted to get something done. I was in the back bunker on 16 and had to get it up and down, somehow birdied 17 and 18 to get the half point.”

Maguire admitted it was hard to accept being left out of three sessions after playing all 10 in her first two appearances in the biennial contest, winning seven and a half points in the process.

“I feel like I’ve been playing really great golf all week in practice and it was a bitter pill to swallow to be sat out for as many sessions as I was,” Maguire said.

“[Pettersen] didn’t give much reason, to be honest. The feeling I got was that I was a little bit too short and didn’t make enough birdies, but I think I proved today there’s more than one way to skin a cat, and I think I made plenty of birdies today.

“It’s Solheim Cup, I don’t need any extra motivation but yeah, there probably was a little bit extra there, not going to lie.

“But ultimately it’s what’s best for the team this week, and I would have loved the opportunity to try and deliver more points for the team, but I did what I could today.”