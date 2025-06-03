Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Homa and Rickie Fowler were among the big names to miss out on a place at the US Open as British amateur Tyler Weaver booked his spot at Oakmont in qualifying.

Homa finished tied for third at last year’s Masters but has endured a nightmare year, tumbling down the rankings amid poor form and splitting recently with caddie Joe Greiner.

Carrying his own bag at a qualifying event in Columbus, Ohio, the 34-year-old missed out alongside Fowler in a five-man play-off as Cameron Young claimed the final spot at the upcoming major. South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen topped the leaderboard to ensure a return to the US Open after missing the cut last year.

Qualifying hopefuls played 36 holes at 10 venues across the United States and Canada in a bid to seal one of 47 spots available on a Monday known as “golf’s longest day” ahead of the year’s third major at Oakmont from 12-15 June.

22-year-old amateur Weaver - born in Newmarket and now studying at Florida State University - tied for third at 11-under in Atlanta, one of three amateurs to qualify with 17-year-old American Mason Howell also sealing his place.

There was a potential Ryder Cup boost, meanwhile, for England’s Matt Wallace, one of seven qualifiers in Ontario. The five-time DP World Tour winner finished tied for third at the PGA Championship in 2019 at Bethpage Black, which will host the biennial battle between Europe and the United States in September.

2010 US Open winner Graeme McDowell remains in contention to return after making a first-round 70 before play was suspended in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tom McKibbin, McDowell’s fellow Northern Irishman and LIV golfer, is out of the running to qualify, though.