Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Another raft of sporting stars will test their game on one of England’s finest courses with another star-studded line-up revealed for the BMW PGA Championship pro-am at Wentworth.

The annual event is the curtain-raiser for the DP World Tour tournament that follows, with top pros grouped alongside some of the world’s most famous names.

Among the star attractions this year will be Andy Murray as the three-time grand slam champion swaps sports after his retirement from professional tennis.

The 37-year-old will play alongside fellow Scot Bob MacIntyre in a group that includes another recent retiree in James Anderson, England’s leading Test match wicket-taker.

Murray will play off a handicap of 7 and Anderson an impressive 1.8 — though the pair are out-shined by Anton du Beke’s handicap of 1. Du Beke partnered Murray’s mother, Judy, on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

Scratch golfer Gareth Bale is in Rory McIlroy’s group alongside Stuart Broad (6.4), Anderson’s long-time opening partner, while Ben Stokes (3.6) is grouped with Luke Donald as two successful captains play alongside one another.

Three of Team GB’s double gold medal-winning 4x200m men’s freestyle quartet are set to compete: Duncan Scott (13), James Guy (10.5) and Tom Dean (18).

Saracens and England rugby players Jamie George (9.8) and Ben Earl (5) are regular playing partners and will join Irish Open winner Rasmus Hojgaard and England cricketer Ollie Pope in a talented four ball.

MacIntyre noted his excitement at getting the chance to play alongside Murray.

“Andy is a hero to so many people in Scotland – and across the world – and it’s pretty exciting to be playing alongside him in his BMW PGA Championship debut,” the Scottish Open winner said.

“He’s been absolutely dedicated to tennis during his incredible career, but it looks like he’s been playing plenty of golf since his retirement, so I’m looking forward to seeing if all that practice has paid off!”