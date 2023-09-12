Sports stars’ golf handicaps revealed as Wentworth confirms celebrity pro-am

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The golf handicaps of Gareth Bale, Stuart Broad and John Terry have been revealed as Wentworth confirmed its celebrity Pro-Am start list.

Celebrities from the world of sport, TV and Hollywood will line up alongside some of the best players in the world on Wednesday, with European heavyweights Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Victor Hovland among those tuning up in Surrey before the Ryder Cup in Rome later this month.

Notable former footballers include Bale, listed with an impressive handicap of 0.5, Terry (7.5), the recently retired Theo Walcott (10.2), Steve Sidwell (9.1), Rachel Finnis-Brown (15), Ben Foster (8) and Jimmy Bullard (scratch).

Cricketers seem adept with a golf club too – either that or they have too much time on their hands – as Broad (6.9), James Anderson (2.6) and former England captain Andrew Strauss (1.8) all play off low numbers. Jockeys JP McManus (18) and Sir AP McCoy (12.3) perhaps don’t have quite the same long levers to call upon.

TV presenters offer up some impressive talent on the golf course, with Naga Munchetty (6.5) and Dan Walker (+0.8) among the best amateurs in the field.

The action gets under way on Wednesday morning. Take a look at the full start list for the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am below.

BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am schedule (europeantour.com)

How to watch

Sky Sports’ coverage begins with an On the Range show on Wednesday afternoon at 3pm BST, featuring action from the celebrity-filled Pro-Am as well as a masterclass from Paul Casey.

The tournament itself will be shown throughout the four days on Sky Sports Golf with coverage beginning at 8.30am BST.