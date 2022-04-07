The Masters begins on Thursday as the first major of the year gets under way at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods has made an astonishing return from a serious car accident to play in the tournament and the five-time Masters champion will be aiming to top his incredible feat when he won the 2019 tournament by adding a sixth Green Jacket to his wardrobe.

Hideki Matsuyama returns as the defending champion, but he is not the favourite among bookmakers with Jon Rahm leading the betting as he bids to win his second major title and become only the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters.

Other serious contenders include the new world No 1 Scottie Scheffler who has three wins in his last five Tour starts, the 2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas, and the recent Players champion Cameron Smith.

Here is everything you need to know.

What time does The Masters start today?

UK coverage of the Masters will begin from 2pm, running until around midnight.

How to watch on TV and online

The Masters wil be shown live on Sky Sports Golf in the UK throughout the four days. Subscribers can watch online via the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports website. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Odds

Jon Rahm 11/1

Justin Thomas 12/1

Cameron Smith 14/1

Scottie Scheffler 14/1

Dustin Johnson 16/1

Collin Morikawa 18/1

Brooks Koepka 20/1

Viktor Hovland 20/1

Jordan Spieth 20/1

Rory McIlroy 20/1

Xander Schauffele 22/1

Patrick Cantlay 22/1