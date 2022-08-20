Jump to content
FedEx Cup leader Will Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship

The 26-year-old won his maiden event on the PGA Tour last weekend

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 20 August 2022 19:15
Comments
Will Zalatoris (right) has been forced to withdraw from the BMW Championship with a back injury (Julio Cortez/AP)
(AP)

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the BMW Championship in Delaware with a back injury.

The 26-year-old American had led the FedEx Cup standings following his first win on the PGA Tour last weekend.

Zalatoris won the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis after three times finishing second in majors – at the Masters in 2021 and the US PGA Championship and US Open this year.

The official PGA Tour twitter account posted footage of Zalatoris having treatment on the course for his injury, but he was forced to withdraw during Saturday’s third round at Wilmington Country Club.

The season-ending Tour Championship starts at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club on Thursday.

Adam Scott headed into the third round of the BMW Championship as the leader on eight under par.

Scott held a one-shot lead over world number one Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young and Corey Conners, with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy part of a five-man group on six under.

Zalatoris had been five shots behind Scott at the halfway stage.

