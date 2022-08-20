FedEx Cup leader Will Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship
The 26-year-old won his maiden event on the PGA Tour last weekend
Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the BMW Championship in Delaware with a back injury.
The 26-year-old American had led the FedEx Cup standings following his first win on the PGA Tour last weekend.
Zalatoris won the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis after three times finishing second in majors – at the Masters in 2021 and the US PGA Championship and US Open this year.
The official PGA Tour twitter account posted footage of Zalatoris having treatment on the course for his injury, but he was forced to withdraw during Saturday’s third round at Wilmington Country Club.
The season-ending Tour Championship starts at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club on Thursday.
Adam Scott headed into the third round of the BMW Championship as the leader on eight under par.
Scott held a one-shot lead over world number one Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young and Corey Conners, with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy part of a five-man group on six under.
Zalatoris had been five shots behind Scott at the halfway stage.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies