Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist won her third major title after a dramatic final round in the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

Nordqvist carded a closing 69 to finish 12 under par, a shot ahead of compatriot Madelene Sagstrom, 2018 champion Georgia Hall and American Lizette Salas.

Sagstrom bogeyed the 18th to miss out on a potential play-off but it was Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen who had the biggest tale of woe, the 26-year-old sharing the lead with playing partner Nordqvist until making a double-bogey six on the last.

Madsen pushed her approach into a greenside bunker and, from an awkward lie, shanked her next shot almost out of bounds through the back of the green.

The resulting double bogey dropped her into a tie for fifth alongside Evian Championship winner Minjee Lee, who had earlier set the clubhouse target on 10 under after a closing 66.

Hall’s chances of a second title looked slim when she followed an eagle on the sixth and birdie on the seventh with consecutive bogeys but she bounced back to birdie the 11th and chipped in for a second eagle of the day on the next.

A two-putt birdie on the par-five 14th took Hall to 11 under and four pars over the tough closing stretch helped her take over the clubhouse lead from Lee.

Scottish amateur Louise Duncan was within a shot of the lead after a birdie on the first, but the 21-year-old Stirling University student eventually had to settle for a tie for 10th following a 72.