Thomas Detry takes two-shot lead into the weekend at WM Phoenix Open
Belgium’s Thomas Detry shot eight birdies at the WM Phoenix Open on Friday to take a two-shot lead into the weekend at TPC Scottsdale.
Detry picked up three shots on the opening nine and continued his momentum with two straight birdies out of the turn.
He also carded birdies on the 13th, 16th and 17th, with a dropped shot on the 14th the only blemish on a stellar round of seven under 64.
He sits two shots ahead of American duo Alex Smalley and Michael Kim on 10 under – the latter of which flew up the leaderboard on Friday with a score of 63.
The highlight of the day went to Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, who hit a slam-dunk ace on the par three 16th on the way to carding a 69.
Scotland’s Robert Macintyre sits on five under alongside opening round leader Wyndham Clark, who fell back to earth on Friday with a two over 73.