Wyndham Clark breaks course record to take outright lead at Pebble Beach

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

American Wyndham Clark shot a course record 60 to take the lead heading into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

The US Open champion made five putts of at least 25 feet in his 12-under-par round with two eagles, nine birdies and one bogey, eclipsing the previous record of 62.

Clark, who had a lengthy eagle putt at the last to break 60, said he had a “really good feel on the greens”.

He said: “I was just, ‘See ball, hit ball, try to hit it where I wanted to’.

“So in my mind I was like, ‘All right, let’s just get us to where we’re putting,’ because the hole seemed like a bucket today.”

Clark’s round does count as a course record on the PGA Tour, despite the players being able to clean and place balls on the fairways.

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg continued his strong tournament with a five-under-par 67 to sit one shot off the lead, with France’s Matthieu Pavon a further shot behind as he chases a second successive victory on tour.

Justin Rose shot a 66 to move to 11-under par – six off the lead – but Rory McIlroy was a further nine strokes adrift after a 69.

The final day’s play could be determined by weather with strong winds and rain threatening to delay or cut short play.